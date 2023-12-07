YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Elmer James Morris, 88 of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Mr. Morris was born September 15, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of James Morris and Anna Ellis and reared by grandparents, Barney and Annie Ellis.

He went to Rosewald High School and joined the Army where he was stationed in Germany. He was honorable discharged and came back to Youngstown to work for “Steel City Milling” driving trucks after retiring, he went on to work 20 more years at Remco Security.

He loved bingo, dancing and sports. He fried the best fish and made the best chocolate cakes but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Stephanie Smith of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Rodney (Jonnie) Smith of Austintown and Timothy Smith of Detroit, Michigan; his great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Mely) Godoy and Nya Smith; two great-great-granddaughters, Salenia and Zoey; his cousins, Oscar Thomas and Jimmy (Cynthia) Ellis; two special children, Larry and Deborah Johnson and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye E. Morris; his parents; his grandparents and a cousin, Ernest Meadows.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 8, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

