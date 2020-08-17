Ella Mae Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Edwards, 76, affectionately called “Mama” by many went home to glory on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.



The daughter of Monselas Hutchinson and Gladys Davis, she was born on July 20, 1944 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

On December 18, 1965, she married the love of her life, Marion Carter Edwards, Jr.

In 1972 she moved to Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a longtime member of Church of God in True Holiness where she was a secretary and Sunday School teacher.

Mrs.Edwards is survived by her children, Susan Davis and Sheryl Edwards; her grandchildren, Marion Chan’Taye Edwards, Leiloni Aquilla Edwards and Domonique Simeone Edwards (whom she reared) and Darneishia Fayth Scott and her great-granchildren, Arkaisa Murray, Shan’Drea Michelle Watson and Micah Alex Edwards. She also leaves two siblings, Ernest and Henry (Jessica) Moody; two very special aunts, Roberta Chapman and Minnie Davis and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother who reared her Basella Davis; her husband; her grandson, Monselas Antjuan Davis (whom she reared); her siblings, Wilbur Wade, Ernestine Moody and Thomas Davis and her aunts, Lillie Mae Mclaurin and Annie Mae Belton and Rosetta Mclaurin.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home or church after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

