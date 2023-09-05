YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Jones 64 of Youngstown Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 23, 2023.

She was born July 25, 1959 to William and Mary Helen Hogue Jones.

She was a 1978 graduate of South High School. She also attended New Castle School of Trades for building construction and drafting and graduated in 1991.

She retired from corrections in the year of 2021. She displayed care for those she came in contact with on her journey through life. She loved to cook, garden, and spend time with her family and close friends.

She is survived by her sons, Dwan Jones , Charles (Tishje’) Johnson , Brandan (TaLeisha) Johnson, seven grandsons, two granddaughters, and one great-grandson. Her brothers Donald (Karen) Jones and William (Linda) Jones both of Youngstown Ohio along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those whose lives Elizabeth touched are invited to join the family for a memorial service on Saturday September 9,2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Center located at 2110 Glenwood Ave Youngstown Ohio 44511.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Please keep the Jones Family in your daily prayers.