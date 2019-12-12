Eleanor Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Carter-There will be a viewing only on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Mrs. Eleanor Carter, 89, Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, December 6, 2019 at her residence.



Eleanor was born December 31, 1931, In Youngstown, a daughter of Pasquale Zamudio and Hattie Wood.

She was a graduate of North High School in 1949 and attended Youngstown State University.

Eleanor was employed by Youngstown City Schools as an instructor for the Family Life Education Program. She was also employed as a clerk at the United States Post Office until her retirement.

She was a former member of Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and making memory books.

She leaves 2 surviving children, a son; Carlo and a daughter; Romona, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 2 sons Norman Jr. and Vincent Frank and their father Norman Sr.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.