Elder Tedro Lambert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Tedro Lambert, 77, of Youngstown, Ohio sleeps awaiting the return of our Savior. Elder departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, Main Campus.

Tedro Lambert was born on February 9, 1943, the youngest child of 12 children, to Roosevelt Deanna White Lambert in Mobile, Alabama.

He graduated from Central High School in 1961, then honorably served our nation as a member of the United States Air Force for four years. After leaving the service, Elder Lambert relocated to Youngstown, Ohio where he met and married the former Gertrude May in 1973. To this union was born Matthew Lambert. He also reared Byotha Thomas and Nechelle Whitmore as his own. He also helped rear special nieces, Thomasina May and Teasia May.

Tedro Lambert worked at the United States Post Office and the then Ohio Department of Unemployment Services from where he retired after several years of service. After retirement, he worked part time for Transit Services, Inc.

Elder Tedro Lambert leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Gertrude Lambert; his son, Matthew (Patrice) of Youngstown; daughters, Byotha Thomas of Youngstown and Nechelle Whitmore of Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and one sister, Anna Mary Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willie Davidson, Roosevelt, Charlie, Robert and Mason Lambert; sisters, Tossie Heatherington, Louvenia Rodgers, Mary Virginia Asberry, Josephine Rodgers and Thomasine King.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Temple Emanuelle SDA Church where a funeral service funeral service will follow for immediate family.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.