Elder Horace “Jerry” Austin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Austin passed away Friday, February 28 at Mercy Health Center.

He was born September 30, 1945 a son of Inez Austin in Decatur, Georgia when he came to Youngstown at an early age.

Mr. Austin worked various jobs at Sheet and Tube as electrical engineer, a bus driver for Community Busing and a driver for Kollege Totts.

He was a former member of Mount Gilead Greater Liberty Baptist Church, where he served faithfully whatever ministry God lead him. He was superintendent of Sunday School, Assistant Minister and an awesome leader in Vacation Bible School.

His ministry ended at the Phillips Church Chapel C.O.G. I. C. which he was the Teacher (Sunday School), he was the president of the van ministry faithful until his health wouldn’t permit him. He received his education at East High (Golden Bear) and at N.C.S.T. Theological Seminary.

He worked with the Boy Scout where working with youth he loved it was his ministry.

Mourning his passing he leaves his sister, Isabelle Austin whom he loved dearly; his aunts, JoAnn and Sarah Austin and Betty McGeorge; his special cousins, Johnny (Teddy) Jordan, Orlando, Forest West, Jr. and his children, Eric and Sherry.

Besides his mother he was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Austin and his uncle and aunt whom helped rear him Forest and JoAnn West.

The family would like to thank Dr. Fred Pruitt for the amazing care and concern.

Cremation has already taken place and services will be announced pending social clearance related to Covid19 .

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.