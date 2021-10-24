Elaine North, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine “Lanie” North was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend during her 71 years of life. She passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Elaine was born on October 14, 1950 to her parents Eunice Metts Jordan and Herman Jordan of Youngstown, Ohio both preceded her in death.

She attended South High School and relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1998, where she became a bus driver for Columbus City Schools.

Elaine was a kind, easy-going, soft-spoken and gentle person who loved playing Bingo and various card games. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Donna Jordan-Beard (Roxanne); her son, Charles “Chubby” Jordan; six grandchildren, Meshia Brimmer, Lakeeya Jordan, David Brimmer, Jr., Lakira Jordan, Charity Bowman and Faith Bowman; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Harriett Blair; uncle, Theodore Metts (Marilyn Crump Metts); along with many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Cathy “Candy” Hobby and brothers, Albert Jordan and James Jordan, all of Youngstown, Ohio.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6-foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.