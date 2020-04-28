Effie Lu Ross, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Effie Lu Ross 88, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Skilled Nursing Center.

Mrs. Ross was born June 5, 1931 in Union Point, Georgia a daughter to Louis Shavers and Corrine Dunn.

She was a homemaker and formerly employed with the Hearing and Speech Center.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Wallace (Linda) Ross JR., David (Diane) Ross and Beverly Ross; her siblings, Dorothy Hopkins, Phillip Shavers and Fred Thomas; eight grandchildren 21 great- grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elder Wallace Ross Sr., her son Mark Ross and her siblings, four sisters and one brother.

Due to COVID-19, private services for immediate family will be held at their convenience.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.