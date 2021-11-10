Edward Watkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Watkins, 78, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, October 25, 2021 at his residence.



Mr. Watkins was born May 10, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Alexander and Rose Smith Watkins.

He was a high school graduate, an Army veteran, an avid fan of boxing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He loved his family and he was well loved by them as well. He was also well loved and liked by many people and friends.

He leaves to mourn his passing his four daughters, Sheila Garrett of Tennessee, Kym (Derrick) Crawford of Alabama, Laketa Dixon of Youngstown and Nicole Tyler of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his sisters, Taryn Watkins and Cassandra Thurston, of Youngstown and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents;, grandparents; great-grandparents; a sister, Adella Dotson and Eleanor “LaLa” Simon and grandson, Talyn Edward Dixon.

