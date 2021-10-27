Edward Mitchell, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Mitchell, Jr., 60, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.



Edward Mitchell, Jr., was born on January 27, 1961, in Youngstown to Edward and Margaret Malik Mitchell, Sr.

Edward worked proudly as a Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff for 29 years. He was on the US Marshals Task Force, a trustee on the FOP executive board and also rode motorcycles with the Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff’s office. In September 2004, Edward received the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Top Cops” for the state of Ohio, recognized by the National Association of Police Organizations Ohio Attorney General Jim Petro. Also in 2004, “Top Cop” honorable mention.

He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, trying to fix things around the house and his dogs.



He is survived by his wife, the former Wanda Cassavettes, whom he met in high school;, his children, Stephen Mitchell and Shannon Mitchell; his sisters, Sonji Mitchell and Hylemia Ewing; his nephews, Richard Mitchell, Anthony Mitchell, Mizell Ewing, Keith Ewing and Sean Ewing and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral service will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. Friends may call from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to services that will start promptly at 10:00 a.m.

There will be a viewing only on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.



Please follow CDC guidelines by social distancing (6 foot rule) and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering all buildings. Thank you in advance.

