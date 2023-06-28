He was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School , where he ultimately met and married the love of his life Sherree Lemon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Lemon Jr. , 61 of Youngstown, who departed this on the morning of Friday, June 23, 2023.

Edward was born December 31, 1961, in Warren Ohio, a son of the late Barbara and Edward L. Lemon, Sr.

He was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, where he ultimately met and married the love of his life Sherree Lemon.

He was employed by the state of Virginia for 17 years as a supervisor of a warehouse.

He exemplified love and a strong commitment to his family. He will be remembered by his amazing smile, competitive ways, talking trash, but most of all the love and care that he had for his family and friends.

He took an immense joy being involved in his grandchildren’s activities, and watching them grow as they were a constant source of pride for him.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 23 years but were together for 42 years, Sherree Lemon; his daughters, Semeko Banks and Misty Lemon; his sons, Edward Burke and Dominique Lemon; his foster children, Dwight Steele and Marshon McCollum; his siblings, Eileen Hudson, David, Dennis and Richard Lemon; his grandchildren, Chardonnay Burke, Anija Lemon, Jamiyah Lemon, Jaida Burke and William Brown, Jr.; his great-grandson, Marcus White, Jr., and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

We will mourn Edwards departure, we find solace in knowing that he is reunited with his loving parents and embraced by the arms of his Savior. His memory will forever live in the hearts of those he touched.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Temple Emanuelle Seventh Day Adventist church located at 108 W. Indianola Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507.

The family will receive all guest or you may send your heartfelt condolences to 31 Trumbull Ave. Apt. 319 Campbell, OH 44405.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Thursday June 29, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.