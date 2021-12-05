Edward Lee Craft, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edward Lee Craft, 72, of Struthers, departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Mr. Craft was born May 20, 1948, to the late Sally Craft and was raised by his maternal grandmother, the late Leasie Craft.

Ed married his former wife, Mrs. Vicki Craft, August 11, 2011.

Ed was loved by many and affectionately called Dad or B-Love. He had a way of making people smile and a knack for taking care of everyone around him.

He was a 1967 graduate of Struthers High School, where his football jersey was retired.

Ed also played semi-pro football for the Youngstown Hardhats and was inducted into the semi-pro football league (#75) Hall of Fame.

Ed worked for the railroad company, where he retired.

Following retirement, Ed followed his passions and became a minister and was employed by Siffrin, Inc., where he worked with special needs children.

Ed enjoyed spending time with family. He was also a real outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, camping, chopping wood and working with his hands.

He leaves two sons, Jason Craft and Qukeem Tabber of Youngstown; Shawn Ballard, whom he raised as his own; four daughters, Crystal and Tashina Craft, Dominique Lemon of Youngstown and Candi Craft of Columbus; brother, Jonnie Craft; sister, Porcia Craft of Cleveland; 11 grandchildren, Oshai and Le’Aazia Craft, to whom he reared, Jabrayah, La’nazia, Tashonna Jaden. Jordan Craft, Jalayah and Jason Martin, MyQuel Green, Brianna Alan, Alonzo Mckinney, Jr. and seven great-grandchildren, Ed had a special bond with his great-granddaughter, Sariya. He also leaves his ex-wife, Diane Craft, to whom they remained close friends with. He also had a friend who was more like family, Chip.

He was proceeded in death by his mother; grandmother; two sons, Edward Lamont Craft; Alonzo Mckinney, a daughter, Charlene Craft and his ex-wife, Sandy Craft.

A funeral celebration service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church, where a visitation with the family will from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

