Edward Earl Taylor, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Earl Taylor, Sr. 59, of Youngstown, depart of this life Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Taylor was born October 10, 1960 in Columbus Mississippi son of Betty Jean Taylor Alexander an Eugene Bailey.

Edward graduated from Warren G Harding high school. He was always a hard worker and as time went on he changed his careers path and started doing landscaping and was semi retired.

Edward was a family man an awesome Dad whom loved his kids dearly and would do anything for them. I must say he was a humble man who enjoyed his life to the upmost even with his health issues he still smiled and was grateful to just see his family another day.

He also loved cooking for the kids we always knew what the side dish would be (french fries) he loved the outdoors and he really loved playing the numbers he always had a lucky pick 4 number 6009 he would share with us. He was always lending a helping hand wherever it was needed., he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and would always bring them back goodies from the store after playing his numbers.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory’s his wife of 33 years Carolene Taylor of Youngstown Ohio, five children Laquandra Clark (Quin) of Columbus Ohio Edward Earl Taylor Jr, Youngstown Eric E Taylor Youngstown (Sharay Taylor), Evan E Lee, Youngstown Jaleesa R Thomas Youngstown ( Marquis Thomas) 13 Grandchildren Evan Lee, Jr., Tyshaun Taylor, Eric Taylor, Jr., Mariyah Thomas Tquann Taylor Makynzee Thomas, Marquis Thomas, Jr., Kyree Taylor, Matshon Thomas, Keon Taylor, Juelz Thomas Quincy Clark and Kaleem Clark. He also leaves behind one brother Bernard Taylor of Georgia two sisters Beverly Taylor of Youngstown and Cynthia Sherrod of Georgia, his God mother Ms. Olivia McBride of Youngstown an a host of nieces and nephews, cousins whom he loved dearly.

Edward Earl Taylor, Sr. was proceeded in death by his mother and father Betty Jean Taylor Alexander and Eugene Bailey his aunt Savannah Siler an brother Tyrone Taylor his grandchild Ila Lee cousin Urrayne Bulls whom he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

