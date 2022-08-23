YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Edna Brown, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on August 13, 2022.

She was born to the late Allen and Ethel Maddox Banks on September 19, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She married the late Furman Brown in 1961 and lived together in Youngstown for 15 years.

Edna was predeceased by her husband in 1976 and her sister, Mildred Banks, in 2012.

She is also survived by her sister, Jeffie Jackson, and her two children, James Brown, of Campbell and Karen Brown Tyson (Kelvin, husband), of Raleigh, North Carolina. Edna had three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Edna graduated from Memorial High School in 1949.

She worked as an office assistant for Standard Slang until she retired.

Edna lived a full, beautiful life and was loved by many.

Services were held at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home on August 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to flower donations, the family asked that donations be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. This organization works to improve patients’ lives impacted by strokes and other rare diseases.

