Edmund E. McElroy, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Edmund E. McElroy, Sr., 73 of Youngstown, departed this life Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mr. McElroy was born October 10, 1946 in Riderwood, Alabama, a son of the latest Lucinda and Robert L. McElroy, moving to the area as a baby.

He graduated from South High School in 1964. He was a member of the Sapiens Club and excellent basketball player.

He worked for U.S. Steel and General Motors Lordstown.

He was an avid bowler and Lakers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Edmund McElroy, Jr. (Lynn), Kajolla McElroy, L.Turner (Corey) and Antuane Latimore; his siblings, Robert McElroy, Jr., Raheema Franklin, Colman McElroy, Mildred McElroy and James McElroy; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and adopted brother, Troy McElroy.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Interment will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

