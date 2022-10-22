YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Edith A. Porch 71, of Columbus, who departed this life on October 12, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Edith was born March 2, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to James Porch and Alice Mae Porch.

Edith was the second to oldest she had four siblings James Howard Porch, Sylvester Henry Porch, and Viola Porch.

Edith spent some time living in Alpharetta Georgia with her son where she worked at the Waffle House, but her main job most of her life was taking care of her kids and her grand babies. She also raised her two nieces Jackie and Charlene Porch.

She enjoyed singing and listening to anything Motown. She also was a really great cook and would feed anyone in the neighborhood who was hungry. She would open her doors to runaways or anyone who didn’t have a place to stay. She enjoyed spending her days watching her stories( The Young and The Restless and Guiding Light)and drinking her coffee. She loved her family,and was known for protecting them at all cost.She also was a Christian and a believer in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed laughing and being around her family and she will be truly missed.

Edith leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons; Franklin Porch of Scottsdale Arizona and James Porch of Houston Texas daughters; Angela Porch of Columbus Ohio and Jackie Porch of Youngstown Ohio. She also leaves her brother; James Howard Porch of Austin Texas, and her (daughter in law) Tenesha Thomas of Youngstown Ohio, and she also leaves behind our favorite auntie Carol Jean Clayter of Columbus Ohio. She leaves her nieces; Alice Porch of Columbus Ohio and Cora Jean Clayter; and her nephew Micheal J. Porch of Columbus Ohio; nephews Tyke Porch and Shawn Porch of Chicago Illinois. Edith was extremely blessed she leaves behind 26 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren her legacy will live on.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her children; David Charles Porch, Delbert A Porch, Elisa A. Porch, Charlene Porch, her siblings; Viola Porch and Sylvester Porch.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the funeral home.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

