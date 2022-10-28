CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eboney L. M. Johnson 41, of Campbell, departed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Eboney was born June 2, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Monroe Johnson and Cynthia Cheeks.

She was employed at St. Elizabeth Home Health facility.

She loved cooking, cleaning, working, always was with her family and loved being around her grandchildren. She always loved the pool and spending time with her family and friends.



She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters; Dejah Johnson and Rayonna; her honorable son, Dylon Henderson; her granddaughter, Azuriyah Cheeks; her siblings, LaShaunda Cheeks and Lawrence Cheeks and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Enrico and Louise Lucas Cheeks.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



