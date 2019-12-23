Earnestine Glenn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, for Mrs. Earnestine Glenn, 63, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.



Mrs. Glenn was born October 26, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Bertha Mae Craft Robinson.

She was a homemaker, worked at St. Elizabeth and was a cosmetologist.

She leaves her husband, Willie Glenn, Sr., whom she married February 10, 1983; her children, Gerald, (Nikisia) Sr., Kimberly, Michael and Willie Glenn, Jr. and Latasha (Emmett) Warren, Jr.; siblings, Bobbi Moses, Mary Ann Robinson, Virginia Jean Craft and Freddie Robinson and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eric Glenn and two brothers, William and Larry Robinson.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Friday, December 27, at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

