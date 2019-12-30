Earnest E. Darby, Jr., Struthers, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Temple Emmanuel SDA Church, for Deacon Earnest E. Darby, Jr., 60, Struthers, who departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Deacon Darby was born July 20, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of Earnest and Alma McCloud Darby, Sr.

He was a laborer for Dinosol Plastics, was a Deacon of the church, loved working on cars, fishing and enjoyed collecting and recycling metals and antiques.

He leaves his wife, the former Phyllis Hathman, whom he married March 26, 2002; his children, Brea McClendon, Carlton (Carrie) Baker, Kimberly Darby and Mary and Joey Pratt; stepchildren, Laythier and Myrtis Hathman, Danielle, Calaundra and Miriam Knight; siblings, Earl Darby, Tony and Jackie Venable, Patrcia Howell, Ronald (Andrea), Jr. and Ronald Delbert Hathman.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, William Howell.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.