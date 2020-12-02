Earlene Evans, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evangelist Earlene (Neely) Evans, returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her during her illness and ultimately gave her peace.

Evangelist Evans was born to the late Willie Neely, Sr. and Beatrice (Gillespie) in Egypt, Mississippi on July 4, 1935.

She was a songstress from a young age singing with her brother Clyde, Sr. and as an adult, continued being an anointed singer at various churches.

She was a devoted member of the Apostolic Faith Temple Church where the Bishop Ernest Hawkins is the presiding Bishop. She received her evangelistic license and was truly a servant of God and loved praying and leading others to the Lord. Everyone that knows her, knows she was a prayer warrior and a praiser.

She attended McGuffey Centers ceramic class, where she enjoyed creating beautiful ceramic pieces. She loved family gatherings, being with her children, grandchildren and family members.

Evangelist Evans is survived by her sons, Larry Neely, Sr. and Wayne L. Evans; her daughters, Lynette Evans-Johnson, Sabrina Evans (Willie J., Sr) Beverly; her daughter-in-law, Mary Davis; Goddaughter, Camara Watson; her bonus daughters that she affectionately adopted, Linda (John) Adams, Kelli Hosea, Teresa Davis and Thelma Irving; brothers, Clyde (Erma) Neely, Sr. and Anthony Harris, Jr.; her sister, Dr. Linda Browne; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and her best friend, Brother John Quarles.

She was preceded in death by her other father, Anthony Harris, Sr.; one son, James Hardrict, Jr.; brothers Willie Neely, Jr. and Fletcher Neely and one sister, Gloria Lee.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private funeral service will follow for immediate family.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family during this difficult time.