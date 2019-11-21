Earl Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 22, 2019, at the Christian Bible Baptist Church for Mr. Earl Williams, 69, Akron, who departed this life Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Akron General Hospital.

Mr. Williams was born January 2, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of Arthur and Ruth Garrett Williams.

He worked for Republic Steel and playing cards.

He leaves his sons, Jason and Justine Williams and his sister, Cathy Darnell-Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Janice Williams and a niece, Dana R. Stevens.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502



