Earl L. Gunther, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Earl L Gunther, 75, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Earl was born May 22, 1944 in Warren, Ohio to David and Lucille Harris Gunther.

He was employed for 36 years at General Motors Lordstown and retired in 2004.

Earl was always a very cheerful and pleasant person that enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed dressing sharp every day; even if he didn’t leave the house; playing pool and making people laugh.

Earl leaves to cherish his legacy and memories through his wife, Geraldine Lockett, who he married May 13, 2006; his two sons, Stephen and Jeffrey Baugh of Warren, Ohio and a daughter, Tennill Baugh also from Warren, Ohio to Dixie Baugh and a sister, Janet Gunther of Warren, Ohio. Earl also had a stepson, Derrick (Mary) Lockett of St. Louis, Missouri; stepdaughter, Montez (Edward) Favors of Austintown, Ohio; 19 grandchildren, two of which are dear to his heart, Bryant Youngblood, Jr. and Derrick Lockett II; sister, Janet Gunther of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Leon Bryant of Warren, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews, two special nieces who were always there for him, Tonya Gunther and Jazzmine Gunther both of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lucille Gunther; son, Earl (Poochie) Gunther, Jr. and brothers, Lawrence Gunther, Thomas Gunther and Johny Gunther all of Warren, Ohio.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23 and at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 24 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

