CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Earl David McRae, Sr., 66 ofCampbell, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St Elizabeth Medical center Boardman Ohio.

Affectionately known as Big Earl, he was born to the union of Bernard and Elizabeth (Duvall) McRae on October 26, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended Roosevelt Elementary and East High School where he obtained his trade as an auto machinist.

At an early age Earl was employed at Holub Steel. Later furthering his career as truck driver for Fisher Board International and Dominic Trucking. He was also employed with Greer Trucking. Earl retired in 2015 as a self-employed auto machinist.

Earl was a member of Greater Liberty Baptist Church where he was a trustee in training.

In the past he enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and roller derby, building race cars, playing the Ohio Lottery and Spades. Earl was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

While transitioning to eternal life he was surrounded by the love of his life Brenda whom he loved for 50 years.

Earl leaves behind his wife; nine children, Quantia Watson, Latoya (JayRoy) Hicks, Latesha (Antwon) Slocum, Earl McRae, Jr., Joseph Greer, Jocelyn (Cornell) Williams, Jaron Greer, TaNaysia Greer and Taylor Greer. Earl adored and loved his 24 grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Theodora (Sylvester) Stanley (deceased), Charlotte Bevly, Linda (Ray) Ford, Freda (Sylvester) Harrington, Margaret (Donald) Gibson and Bernard McRae, as well as a very special niece and nephew, Christina Spencer and Robert Spencer. Earl’s memory will be cherished by all who had the opportunity to meet and spend time with him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ada Spencer and parents in love, Joseph and Della Greer.

Funeral service will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

