YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne Albert Watson lived a purposeful life that finished its course far too soon. This sentiment is echoed by all who loved him. Dwayne was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He entered into eternal peace in the outstretched arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on January 18, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dwayne professed Jesus as his Lord and Savior at an early age and served God through various deeds.

He attended Fortis College in Westerville, Ohio and received a certification in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

He was a HVAC Maintenance Technician at University Courtyard Apartments Youngstown.

He will live forever in our hearts and memories.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Tonya McKoy Watson; adopted mother, Florence Watson of Youngstown, Ohio; paternal grandparent, Daisy Turner; two sons, Darius Williams of Youngstown, Ohio and Keithan Scott of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Nina Walker of Columbus, Ohio, Donna Wilson (David) of Columbus, Ohio and Elizabeth Scott of Columbus, Ohio; three brothers, Randall Scott (Sheila) of Boston, Massachusetts, Daniel Davis, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio and Theodore Davis (Elise) of Youngstown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Naleaha Williams, Aires Scott and Arien Scott and a hosts of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Walker Scott and father, Daniel Davis.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.