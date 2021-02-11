Duane J. Henderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 1:30 p.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Duane J. Henderson, 62, Los Angeles, California, who departed this life on Friday, January 8, 2021.



Mr. Henderson was born May 1, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Annie Leonard Henderson but was reared by his aunts, Lude’ and Louella Leonard.

He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a philosopher; he loved reading books and studying law.

He also worked construction for various companies and worked for the B & O Restaurant.

He attended The Rayen High School and he also attended and graduated from The Manuel Arts High School in Los Angeles, California.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Charelle and Adrian Henderson, of Youngstown, Ohio, Aaron Henderson of Sweden, Duane, Rosetta and Daron Henderson, of California; a sister, Andrea Henderson of Youngstown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kyresten, Braxton and Bella Henderson; a niece, Yolonda (David) Harris of Indiana; his best friends, Mark Overton of Los Angeles and Marvin Hall of Atlanta, Georgia and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Chereese Henderson and his Godbrother, Oliver Woods.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

