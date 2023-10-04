YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Hobbs, 66 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, September 25, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center Youngstown campus.

Duane was born July 5, 1957 in Youngstown a son of Ernest and Dorothy Galloway Hobbs.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He worked at Southside Hospital in the Dietary Department and also became an orderly. He then retired from Schwebel’s Baking Company as a risk officer.

Duane was an avid guitar player, excelled at chess and was a member of a Youngstown based band called “Fame”. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan for life! #DC4Life. He also enjoyed a good Domino game from time to time as well.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Vivian Littlejohn; his children, Sheonna (grandson, Khayden), Kimberly (David) Cole and Colby Littlejohn and his siblings, Denise Marion Hobbs, Diane Hyshaw and Donald (Christine) Dunlap. He and Vivian shared eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be Friday, October 6, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the funeral home due to the fact that Covid is on the rise again. We thank you in advance .

Please remember the Hobbs Family in your daily prayers. Pray for comfort and peace upon the family.

