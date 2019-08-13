Duane C. Weatherspoon, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, for Mr. Duane C. Weatherspoon, 62, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic.



Mr. Weatherspoon was born July 30 1957, in Columbus, Mississippi, a son of Tommie T. and Ollie Williams Weatherspoon.

He was self employed, loved working on cars, fishing and going to the casinos.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lodge #64 as a Tyler.

He leaves his wife, the former Valarie Gatling White; a host of children, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Dion and April and siblings, Willie, Lee, Tom, Mattie, Ruby and April.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the church prior to services.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.