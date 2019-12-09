Douglas Robbins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, for Mr. Douglas Robbins, 66, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Mr Robbins was born March 8, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of Booker T and Carrie Eley Robbins.

He worked for Waste Management, Jim Brushless Car Wash and the steel mills.

He enjoyed going to bingo.

He leaves his children, Selina, Mark and Myrthis Robbins and Davida Mahome and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements are handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

