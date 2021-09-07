Dorothy V. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Jones, 85, Newport News, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the home of whom she shared with her daughter in Newport News, Virginia, surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Jones was born April 22, 1936 in Pensacola, Florida, a daughter of Riley and Marie Benson Fears and came to this area in the 1940s.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star, she loved to read romance books, doing her crossword puzzles, watching western movies and playing solitaire in her spare time.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Ms. Beverly Jones of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Ms. Sandra Canton of Newport News, Virginia; a son, Cleave Jones III of Newport News, Virginia; her sister, Katherine Allen of Youngstown; 18 grandchildren, including Dilonna and Curtis Jones, of Youngstown, whom she reared; 40 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, Cleave Jones, Jr., who departed this life on October 5, 2011; three sons, Michael, Robert and Barry Jones; a daughter, Donna Jones; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Jones and a sister, Patricia Benton.



Funeral service will be Thursday, September 8, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:Noon prior to the service. Please remember to wear your masks over your mouth and nose when entering the building per Governor DeWine. Thank you in advance.

