YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy Jean Craig Williams, 88 of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home with her family and under Traditions Health Hospice care.

Mrs. Williams, who was affectionately known as “Aunt Dorothy”, was born on June 28, 1934 in Thomasville, Georgia. She was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Maria Wilford Craig.

She was a 1953 graduate of East High School.

As a young girl, Dorothy was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. Then in 1950, when Holy Trinity Baptist Church had its groundbreaking ceremonies, she, along with her mother, Marie and sister, Lenora, were part of the 44 members who started the new church. Aunt Dorothy went on to serve in many areas within the ministry. In many different choirs, culinary, Sunday School, Willing Workers for God Committee and always dutiful to whatever services were needed within the ministry. All throughout Aunt Dorothy’s life, her ministry was spent after church services on Sunday visiting those that were on the “Sick & Shut-In” list, taking them food, gifts a smile, her warm Spirit and always sharing the Word of God with them. Aunt Dorothy was a true Missionary for God’s people and her zeal and zest for life was infectious to all of those around her.

Aunt Dorothy also enjoyed listening to live music (her favorite “Jazz in the Park”) going to concerts, plays, movies (and talking through the “entire” movie ), dancing, line-dancing, going places with her family, vacationing, cooking and always willing to help anyone at any time. Anytime there was a family event, graduation, birthday or any type of celebration, you could always count on Aunt Dorothy being there and rolling up her sleeves if required.

Aunt Dorothy was no stranger to the workforce and hard work. She gave 200% at every job or task that she was given or asked to do. Even at 88, Aunt Dorothy still drove and was able to out work any one of us at any given time. Aunt Dorothy worked at the St. Elizabeth Medical Hospital in Youngstown for 32 years, retiring in 1995. She received an award on November 12, 1991, from the Cardiovascular Department for “Outstanding Choices of the Heart” for her overall service and dedication to the unit.

As we all know, God always has a purpose and a plan, and it was at St. Elizabeth’s hospital where Aunt Dorothy met the Love of her life, Claude Williams, Jr. and they were united in Holy Matrimony on July 1, 1968.

Aunt Dorothy also lent her time and talents throughout the years to Gorant Candies, YSU Christman Dining Hall, Elite Little Talents as a caregiver and her most cherished assignment was taking care of her oldest sister, Lenora, where they shared a home together.

She has always been there in every good and not so good moments and always, always had an encouraging Word to uplift and encourage you. One of her most memorable quotes was “I Prayed on it, told God about it and I’m Claiming it for you! Just wait and watch what I tell you!”

Aunt Dorothy leaves to cherish her precious memory, her sister and bestie, Lenora Evans; her sister-in-law, Helen (Sam) Bruce of Redford, Michigan; nieces, AKA her daughters, Lynnette Levesque-McElroy, Carol Bratton, Michelle Evans, Robinette Burnette and Kimberly (Ronald) Simmons, all of Youngstown, Ohio; nephews, William Williams of Atlanta, Gerogia, Thomas (Natalie) Evans of Youngstown, Ohio, David Williams of Lowellville, Ohio and Curtis (Evelyn) Jackson of Miami, Florida; a Goddaughter, Oneva Golson of Buffalo, New York; two very dear sister girlfriends, Ms. Lois York and Ms. Rosie Hall, of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of great and grand offspring that absolutely loved and cherished Auntie.

Aunt Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude; siblings, Ernest Craig, Jr., Flora Bryant and Esther Williams Miranda; a niece, Aquinetta Williams and nephews, Michael E. Evans and Edward McElroy III.

Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m Monday, April 3, 2022 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where services will follow promptly at 1:00 p.m.

