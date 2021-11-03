Dorothy Bankhead, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Bankhead, 74, Austintown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Dorothy, affectionately known as “Dot” was born on February 10, 1947, to Willis Adams, Sr. and Ulysees Presley in Georgianna, Alabama. She was the second of seven children.

Dorothy came to Youngstown as a young child and attended Youngstown City Schools. She graduated from East High School where she was a member of the CMC’s, a majorette and the Homecoming Queen in 1965.

She was baptized at an early age and was reared in Greater Friendship Baptist Church.



Dorothy began working at Ohio Bell before obtaining her License Practical Nursing certification at Choffin. She continued her nursing studies at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing for R.N. She also took courses at Youngstown State University.

Dorothy enjoyed a fulfilling nursing career having contributed to various hospitals before retiring in 2008.

Dorothy wed Calvin Bankhead in June of 1968 and to this union two daughters were born, Terri T. Bankhead and Tammy L. Bankhead. Dorothy was a wonderful, attentive and nurturing mother. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.



She leaves to mourn her passing but rejoice in her eternal peace her daughter, Terri Bankhead; her sisters, Earlean Jefferson and Brenda Adams; her brother, Cedric V. Adams of Columbus; grandson, Brice Bankhead and a host of family and friends.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tammy Smith; her brothers, Willis Adams, Jr. and Edward Earl Adams and her sister, Bridgett Adams.

Funeral service will be Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES (6 FOOT RULE) OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

