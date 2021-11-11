Dorothy Ann Robinson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann Robinson, 52, of Austintown, departed this life on Monday, November 8, 2021 at her residence.

Ms. Robinson was born December 5, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to William and Mona Robins Phelps.

She was a Youngstown city school bus driver, a driver for Siffron, and also an aide, working with people with physical disabilities.

She was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan who loved nature. Dorothy also enjoyed horseback riding, whale watching, traveling and race car driving.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, of Las Vegas; her children, Leslie “Les” Howard, Ryan (Gouxh) Howard and Keonna Robinson; Ashley Heard, whom she help rear; 15 grandchildren; her sisters, Tonya Stallworth of Las Vegas, Nicole Smith, Rayvonna and Renee Bell, both of Youngstown; her brothers, Marc (Charmaine) Robinson and Richard Williams, both of Youngstown and Ricky Williams of Cleveland; her best friend of 48 years, Rhonda (Andrew) Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her special friends, LaTonia Childers of Texas and Michell McKinley of Youngstown; her favorite cousin, Shelly Scott; a special thanks to her aunts, Rita Morris and Charlene Robinson and a host of other family and friends.

Per Dorothy final wishes there will be no service or calling hours.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of mourning.

