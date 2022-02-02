YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorisetta V. Clark Walker, 88, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Dorisetta was born August 12, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Georgia Loudan Kimberly.

Dorisetta was a dynamic singer and entertainer. Born and reared in Youngstown, Ohio she started singing in her grandfather’s Rev. Kimberly’s church. She was of the baptist faith. She began her singing career with Paul Weston, and showcased with Hump Jones and Big Boogie D., making her way to top night spots in Detroit, Michigan, Flame Show Bar 20 Grand and the Royal Peacock in Atlanta, Georgia. She also sang at the EastWood County Club in San Antonio, Texas. Her favorite city was Cleveland, Ohio where she sang at the PinWheel Lounge and the Music Box. Coming to Youngstown she would always perform at the Casablanca, in 1959 she made a recording with the Four Tops.



She leaves to mourn her passing three children; Lucinda Bailey of Michigan, Pinkie Supples of Kingsland, Georgia and Robert Clark of Girard, four grandchildren; Lamont (Sheila) Supples and Darrell Supples of Georgia, Jeffery and Carmella Bailey and a host of other great and great-great grandchildren, she also leaves her life long friend she fondly adopted as a sister; Phyllis Oliver of Cleveland, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charlie Walker who departed this life in March 2012.



Funeral service will be Monday February 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.



Please remember to follow the CDC guidelines of ( 6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



