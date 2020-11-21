Doris Joan Tanner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Doris Joan Tanner, 81, departed this life.

Doris “Joan” was born September 23, 1939 to John and Doris Mosley Tanner in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked for General Electric for many years as well as other various jobs.

She leaves two children, who were the loves of her life, Dirk Tanner and Connie Tanner, both of Youngstown as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Tanner and many cousins who were like sisters.

The family will receive friends and family at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at F.D. Memorial Mason Funeral Home, Inc. where a memorial service will be held.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.