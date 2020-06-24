Doris Grant Turner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Grant Turner, left this earth at her residence with her children at her side on June 20, 2020 at 4:30 a.m.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Rev. Stewart Grant and Mamie Hines Grant who precedes her in death along with her brothers Rev. Stewart (ST) Grant Sr., Rev. Sylvester Grant, Cornelius (Needie) Grant, Stepbrother Carl (Sonny Man) Young and her sisters Delores Grant Givens, Shirley Grant Stone, Step sisters Mable Shipp & Leona Turner; Her husband for 62 years Maple Turner Jr. and grandson she helped to rear, Keilan Turner Sr.

Doris, affectionally called “Dollbaby”, was a full time wife, mother, homemaker and friend to all.

She is survived by her children Brunilda Turner, Maple Turner III and Kusana Turner (Richardson Texas); great grandsons Keilan Turner Jr. (Columbus, Ohio) and Kalan Turner; great-granddaughter Ka’Shon Turner; great-great-grandchildren Carsyn, Chloe and YaCay Turner (Columbus ,Ohio); brother-in-law Rodney Turner Sr. (Youngstown), sisters- in- laws Mrs. Ethel Grant (California) and Irene Grant (Cleveland, Ohio), a host of nieces and nephews and the mother of her great-great-grandchildren Chanda Walker.

Condolences can be mailed to 3109 Northwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Due to the pandemic the family is having NO REPASS OR GRAVESIDE SERVICE

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26,2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at FD Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 West Rayen Avenue.

Private services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Ellis Payne, officiating.

Zoom information will be sent out to family and friends.

Social Distancing will be upheld sitting will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.