YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Alice Wainwright Mack departed this life on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Park Vista Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 9, 1935 in Fowl River, Alabama a daughter of Joseph Carl and Mary Paterson.

Doris was a graduate of Purple Heart of Mary in Mobile, Alabama.

She worked in Valley Care Northside Medical Center as a housekeeper, she also worked at Immaculate Conceptions in Youngstown before she retired.

She also was a member of Immaculate Conception in Youngstown.

She enjoyed crafts and decorating for every holiday or family event most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her children, Darlene (Wainwright) Sellers, Louis (Wainwright) (Kelly) Sellers, Delphine (Wainwright) Allen and Timothy (Latrice) Wainwright, all of Youngstown, Eric (Robin) Wainwright of Georgia, Gay Wainwright of Campbell and Mary Jo Jones of Michigan; 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves a whole seven nieces and nephews who would admire her.

She was preceded in her parents; her husband, Russell Mack; her daughter, Kim Wainwright and her brothers, Joseph, Samuel and Carl.

A memorial service was held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.