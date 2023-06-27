YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doretha Hudson, 91, of Cleveland received her heavenly wings on Monday, June 19, 2023 in Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family.

Doretha “Chicken” Hudson was born on March 14, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Hannah and Cornelia Purvis.

She was a faithful former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in her youth.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

After graduation she relocated to Cleveland, Ohio. She worked as a barmaid for a few years and various other jobs. Some years later she became employed with Osborne Manufacturing Company and retired after over 30 years of service.

Doretha has always been the life of the party. The party didn’t get started until she stepped into the room, LOL! She was an avid wrestling fan, you would find her on the couch glued to Monday Night “Raw” and “Smackdown” on Friday nights. Everyone knew not to call her early in the afternoon between the hours of 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. THAT WAS “STORY” TIME! She would ignore the call or answer to cuss you out and then hang straight up! Her favorite place to go after a long day’s work was “Erie Tavern” down on 55th and St. Clair. She was an amazing cook. She was always asked to make her famous dressing during the holiday season. She loved line dancing and spending time with family and friends talking mess. She had a special relationship with each of her family members, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves to honor her memory her daughters, Patricia Hudson of Youngstown, Jacqueline Hudson of Fairfax, South Carolina and Evelyn (Welton) Whitfield of Cleveland; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, James T. Hudson, Jr. and Clyde E. Hudson, Sr; her siblings, Josephine Doris Rivers, Johnnie Mae Graves and Eugene Black; her aunt, Zena Mae Thomas; uncle, Theodore “Ted” (Dolly) Gillison and two grandchildren, Antwon Boykin and James T. Hudson III

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 11115 Kinsman Road, Cleveland, OH 44104 where friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Her wish was to come home to Youngstown to be buried, so there will be a procession from Cleveland to Youngstown after the service.

