Donna Marie Kirkland-Littlejohn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Donna Marie Kirkland-Littlejohn transitioned peacefully to her eternal home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Minister Donna Littlejohn was born on August 23, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, to Superintendent Calvin Ellis, Sr. and Supervisor Leaner Irene Duncan Kirkland.

She attended Akron Public Schools until the age of 11 when her father took a position pastoring the Ebenezer Church of God in Christ in Youngstown, Ohio. Donna then attended Youngstown Public Schools graduating from South High School in 1973.

She enjoyed a wonderful career as a cosmetologist earning her Managing Cosmetologist license from the Lewis, Weinberger and Hill School of Cosmetology in 1987. After obtaining her license she opened her own beauty salon “Donna’s Total Care” where she serviced exclusive clientele while also focusing on her second passion, Early Childhood Education. Donna retired as an educator working with the MYCAP Headstart Program.

Donna had a love for theater and the arts performing in “The Amen Corner” and “The Black Nativity” at the Youngstown Playhouse, performing her own “one woman shows” and touring with the gospel stage play “Pastels”. Donna was a Youth Leader and Sunday School teacher at Ebenezer C.O.G.I.C.. She also drove the church van, played the organ and was their Minister of Music. Donna was also a member of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. Donna enjoyed working in her father’s ministry until he was called home in 2001. From there Donna served on the ministerial staff at Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center under Pastor Kenny Eldridge and most recently at Bethel Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Superintendent Ross Johnson.

Donna had a big heart and was loved by all who knew her. She and her husband, Charles Littlejohn, became foster parents to several children and they even welcomed neighborhood children and friends of their children into their loving family.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory but celebrate her reward her four children and five grandchildren, Jason Jenkins, Sr., LoVetta Jenkins and her daughter, Victoria whom she helped to raise and Cara Marie “Tweet” Kirkland, with whom she made her home, in Youngstown, Ohio and Sergeant Calvin (Artavia) Littlejohn and their son, Calvin “CJ”, Jr., who was the light of her latter years, in Germany; Her brother, Calvin E. Kirkland, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio and her sister, Delia Black of Youngstown, Ohio; Her lifelong best friend, Karen L. Fears; special Godsisters, Patricia A. Kitchen and Charlene L. Page; Her sister-in-love, Vivian (Duane) Littlejohn-Hobbs and brother-in-love, Louis (Lisha) Littlejohn; Goddaughter, Desja (Rev. Kevin) Phillips-Davis and her three sons as well as two Godsons, LaMarcus Eldridge and Aubrey Hyde, Jr.

Donna will truly be missed by all of her countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Littlejohn who was the love of her life and her Goddaughter and oldest niece, Constance Elexis Kirkland.

The family of Minister Donna Marie Kirkland-Littlejohn would like to thank Pamela D. Johnson, Dawnn Shuler and Beth Paulus for their loving and compassionate care.

There will be no public services held at this time.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.