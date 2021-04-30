Donald L. Milton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Milton 60, Youngstown, gained his wings on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Boardman Campus.



Donald L. Milton affectionately known as “Boop” and ” Coach Milton” was born February 24, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of Bobby and Mabel Brown Milton.

Donald was a graduate of East High School, class of 1979. He also was a graduate from ITT Technical School with a degree in accounting.

He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State University football teams. He also loved all sports and was a football coach with The EastSide Broncos for ten years for the 105 lb. football squad.

Donald previously worked for the United States Postal Services where he met his very good friends, Michael Bolevich and Alan Sewell.



Donald leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother; his daughter, Sydney Joe and stepdaughter, Latoya Joe; his siblingsm Stanley (Edith) Brown, Robert (Barbara) Milton and Edith (Marion) Brown and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Willie and Gertrude Brown and Valentine and Edith Milton.



Memorial service will be Monday, May 3, 2021 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 1:00 pm. Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your nose and mouth. Please do not linger so that the family can start their private family service promptly at 1:00 p.m.