YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald K. “Donnie” Bankston, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Danridge Burgundi Healthcare.

Mr. Bankston was born November 16, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio a son of Regina Cox.

He loved all genres of music, hung out with his brother, Gregory and was a fantastic musician. He played the piano, guitar and also did a little singing. He went to school for music, had his own band and actually played for many other bands.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Donna Hendrix, Lorendo Hendrix, Latisha Hendrix Dawson, Sophia Hendrix, Dawn Marie Bankston, Shawnee Jones and Brittany Bankston; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gregory Bankston.

Memorial service will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., friends may call at 1:00 p.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

