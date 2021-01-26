Don Triplett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Don Triplett 62, of Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Triplett was born March 1, 1958 in Youngstown a son to Alphonso Triplett and Willie Lee Bryant Triplett.

He was a graduate of the Rayen High School.

He was employed with the Youngstown Street Department and a custodian for Youngstown State University.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Don was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed going to bingo and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

He leaves to cherish his wife, Michelle Triplett; his children, Don and Lawanda Barnette, Sherri, Kia, and Kiev Spencer and Tasha Brown; 18 grandchildren, including Aaron Clinkscale whom he reared; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Clyde, Arthur, Eric, Lavern, Dennis and LoRay Triplett and Lori Lumsden; his best friend, Mark Elliott of over 20 years and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Phillip and Michael Triplett and Sandra Ferilito.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you for your help.

