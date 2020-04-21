Diane Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Sutton 63, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

Ms. Sutton was born March 3, 1957 in Youngstown a daughter to JD Lard and Jessie Mae Degderthered.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, LaKisha (Deljun) Williams, Monique Sutton and LaTreena (Wayne) Talley; two brothers, Williams Fowler and John (Francise) Lard; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Sutton; her stepson, Arlis Casey and her sister, Geraldine Black.

A private viewing will be held for the family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.