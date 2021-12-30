YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Bankston of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 28, 1945, in Birmingham, Alabama to Hattie Mae Lewis and Johnny Thompson. She would eventually travel to Youngstown, Ohio where she met Robert Bankston and Married on December 23, 1966.

She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 30 years at various nursing facilities helping people who could not help themselves, something that she loved doing. She eventually could not resist the urge to continue to care for other people that she became a daycare provider and started Diane’s Heavenly Tots, caring for the children in her community. She had a big heart and would not hesitate to help anyone if she was able.

When she was not busy taking care of people and children who could not care for themselves, she enjoyed crocheting, crafting and working in her yard and garden. One of her biggest loves was bowling as she was still in a bowling league before her passing.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of 55 years, Robert; four sons, Curtis of Ohio, Thor of North Carolina, Cedric of Virginia and Aires of Texas; two daughters, Melanie of Ohio and Robin of Ohio; seven sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Mae Lewis and Johnny Thompson and one sister, Betty Miller.

A wake will be help from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Cathedral of Hope, 1315 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Masks are required. Limited Seating due to social distancing.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.