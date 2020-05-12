Dian Funderburg, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dian Funderburg 76, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Ms. Funderburg was born September 26, 1943 in Youngstown a daughter of Walter Brown Sr. and Thelma Saunders.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading watching boxing and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Corey and Nicole Funderburg; her sister, Wanda Rainbow; 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; her special sister-in-law , Norma Brown; two special nieces, Darnell, and Darlene Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Stoffer Sr.; her brother, Walter Brown Jr.; And three nephews Marcell Brown, Kenneth Clark and Kevin Anderson.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

