Devon Clemmons, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Devon Clemmons, 46, Youngstown, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 of late stage liver cirrhosis.



If you wish to pay your respects, a viewing will be held at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Devon was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Debra Clemmons and Larry Jones on August 17, 1974.

He wanted to be a motivational speaker and use his past experiences to inspire “AT RISK” youth. Although he didn’t get to live out that dream officially he touched the lives of everyone he met. Anyone who spoke to him would say he was a wise man of great strength. He would move mountains to support you in any way he could.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra.



He is survived by his children, Essence, Tywaine, Gearalynn, Tyraile, Tywan and Blessyn; his siblings, Meisha, Shanique, Bootsy, Donald, Debra, Tony and Dewan; a granddaughter, Jer’Robbie and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Please when entering the funeral home, have a mask that covers your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.

