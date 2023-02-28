YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree F. Lazada, 34 of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly lair to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Desiree was born March 14, 1988 in Youngstown, a daughter of David Lozada and Dara Walker.

She was a 2006 graduate of Westland High School and attended Columbus State Community College.

She was employed at Contact US and Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio.

She loved being a stay at home mom, styling hair, creating hairstyles, singing, traveling, horseback riding, enjoying children and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her companion, Jamigo Joseph, Sr.; children, Jamigo, Jr. and Jamilah; her parents, Dara Walker and David (Nicole) Lozada; siblings, Juan, Denzel, Justin, Michael, Raquel, Debrille, David, Jr., Tevin, Maria and Malik and a whole host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Walter Walker, Josephine Smith, Raquel L. Rosario and Ramond (Shirley) Lozada; her aunt, Brenda Townsel; her uncle, Antonio Lozada, Sr. and her brother, Deonta Lozada Walker.

Funeral service will be Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Elizabeth Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church on Friday.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family in their time of bereavement hour. May God continue to give you comfort and peace.

