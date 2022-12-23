WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.

Desiree will forever be loved by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Denise Jackson; great-grandparents, William and Tereca Winlock; great-great-grandfather, Hubert Floyd; her paternal grandparents, Ramona Jackson and Norman Miller; great-grandparents, Diane Smith and Michael Bryant; aunts, Wel-Niyah Kornegay, Promise Butler, Delnyshia Smith, Kevae Daniels, Caralyse Miller, Eshaia McGary, Jerniyah Richardson, Tymaria Roberts, Jalaya, Jamaya and Jaymar Hughley, Donella Jackson and Terrice Roberts; uncle, George Washington III; special cousins, DaJayeia Jackson, Christian and Christiauna Johnson and Ariyah Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Shirl Jackson and a grandfather, Ladell Smith.

There will be a viewing only on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home chapel.

Please wear your mask when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.