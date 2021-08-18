DeShawn L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – DeShawn L. Williams 32, Youngstown was called home to our Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



DeShawnn was born on September 12, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois born to Joseph Shields and Catrice Williams. DeShawnn’s parents reared her in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and later in Youngstown, Ohio when she was 9 years old and resided until her death.

DeShawnn was educated in Youngstown City Schools and worked for Youngstown Housing Authority at the age of 15 years old. DeShawnn played little league football for the Broncos Football Team and her nickname on the team was “Wonder Woman” and she was signed up by her late uncle Columbus Jones, Sr.



She worked several jobs until she decided to start her own business called Williams Landscaping”.

DeShawnn had many talents and was always thinking on her feet. She was a Packers fan but most of all she loved God. She was very giving and very family oriented, her nieces and nephews meant the world to her. DeShawnn was full of life and always had a story to tell.



She leaves to mourn her mother Catrice Williams, four brothers and 2 sisters; Delphine Shields and Margaret Shields, Joseph Shields Jr., Tremain Williams, Brian Williams and Darnell Williams, her aunts; Viesta Jones and Tresha Battle, her fiance Joy Mercado, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father; Joseph Shields, grandparents Gwendolyn Williams, Thomas McKenny and Mary Ann Redmond, uncles; Jerry Battle, Raymond Redmond and Columbus Jones, Sr., and a cousin Joeray Redmond. God knew you would be lonely so he called your big sister home to be with you Ms. Delphine Shields on August 18, 2021.



Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



Please remember to wear your mask over your nose and mouth when entering the funeral home. Thank you in advance