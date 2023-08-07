YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Derrick Leon Jarmon 55, Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, July 31, 2023, in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center.

Mr. Jarmon was born August 1, 1967, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the proud parents of Robert and Beatrice Williams Jarmon.

Derrick graduated from East High School in 1985, “Golden Bears” and worked for New Castle School of Trades, Windsor House, Omni Manor, and Dandridge Healthcare Center in the Janitorial Department. He also held a trade in welding.

Derrick was a sweet loving man who cared deeply about his family. He would give the world to anyone he knew. Derrick was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, and was also a true “Funkateer” to heart.

Derrick leaves to cherish his memory his mother, two daughters, Chentell and Marissa Jarmon of Columbus, and his brother, John Terlina Jarmon,Youngstown, two grandchildren, Airicka Huffman and Cordae Washington of Columbus, with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his brother Jesse Lamont Jarmon.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

