Dennis L. Wright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis L. Wright, 61 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital.



Mr. Wright was born December 24, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Wilie and Almeda Bradley Wright.

He was an East High School graduate and was a state champ in baseball.

He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.

He leaves his siblings, William Wright, Joan Wright and Karen Maxwell; special niece and nephews, Michael Jackson, Denise Jackson and JosepH Martin and a host of other nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Janice Jackson, Jacklyn Wright and Calvin Wright.



There will be a viewing only on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.



PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.

